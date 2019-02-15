Paws & Claws: Top 5 Human Food Treats For Dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to a study, Americans toss out 150,000 tons of food a day, with nearly 40% of that being fruits and vegetables. So, next time you run out of “doggie” treats for your four-legged friend, don’t run out to your nearest pet store, instead just open your refrigerator. Cherie from the Human Society of Broward County has the top 5 human food treats you can feed your dog.

"Dogs love carrots, peas, green beans, blueberries and even chicken. All of these foods have different nutrients that are great for your pet's health. Carrots are good for our eyes and so is for them, green beans are great for their immune system. Blueberries contain antioxidants, chicken has protein and who doesn't love peas," said Cherrie.

Always consult with your veterinarian about any new foods you are introducing into your dog's diet.

These pets seen in this piece are up for adoption, for more information head to humanebroward.com