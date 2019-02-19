THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Tech Tuesday: Students Combat Potholes with AI

Posted 11:00 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54AM, February 19, 2019

Casey Johnson, along with classmates Erickson Hernandez and Alejandra Vasquez want to rid the world of potholes.

Working on a project teaching computers how to recognize what drivers want to avoid the trio equipped their car with a GoPro, and captured mile after mile of video.

Then, they feed the pictures into a computer, and use a special open source framework from Google called "TensorFlow" to help teach an algorithm to recognize the problem spots.

What would take a human hours to manually process can be done in a matter of minutes.

In the future, data from the project could be geo-tagged and used by cities to fix the holes, or sent to the brains of self driving cars as an alert to avoid them.

