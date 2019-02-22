Comic Connoisseur: Marvel Oscar Nominated Movies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marvel Studios is making Oscar history.

This year, "Black Panther" is the first superhero film to be nominated for best picture.

Overall, Marvel Studios has 9 Academy Award nominations.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is nominated for best visual effects.

And Marvel’s "Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse" is nominated for best animated picture. This is also the first time Marvel Studios has an animated picture nomination.

For "Black Panther" their nominations include, best picture, best costume design, best sound editing, best sound mixing, best original score, best production design and best original song for “ All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and Sza.

Find out which Marvel Movie takes the gold picture when the 91st Annual Academy Awards airs this Sunday!