Screen Time: MDC’s 36th Annual Miami Film Festival Preview

If you love movies, be prepared to be blown away, because some great movies are coming to town. Miami Dade College’s 36th Annual Miami Film Festival runs from March 1st-March 10th with a super cool new location.

"Our hashtag this year is 'fantastic stories for fantastic people' and with that we have a new fantastic location which is in Downtown Miami, it's the Silverspot Cinema. Now that we have this cinema, there is so much of the festival that's within walking distance. Of course, we are still in Coral Gables at the Tower Theater and at the O Cinema in Miami Beach," said Jaie Laplante, Executive Director of Miami Film Festival.

