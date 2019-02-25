Cheap Seats: Panthers Schedule This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Miami Heat is hovering right around that eighth and final playoff spot in the East and would love to string some wins together. Here’s a look at the Heat is up to this week.

Miami has a home game tonight against the Phoenix Suns. It’s one of those temperature games, Heat and Suns, but the Suns have been ice cold all year. They are one of the worst teams in the league.

Things get much harder for Miami on Wednesday as the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors, come to town. No surprise here, but the Warriors are atop the West and boast one of the best records in the league. Hey, maybe they’ll be jet lagged from the flight.

On Thursday another tough matchup, this time on the road as the Heat travels to Houston to battle the Rockets. Houston’s headed to the playoffs in the West and they are dominant at home.

And the week concludes back at in Miami Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are a few games ahead of the Heat in the East, so beating them would bridge that all-important playoff gap.