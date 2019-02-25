Get Inside South Florida: The Benefits of Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utilizing whole hemp oil and top-quality ingredients, Veritas Farms, headquartered in Ft Lauderdale, is a “Farm to Table” producer of several products. And because they use a full spectrum of hemp oil, and not just CBD, the quality is rather robust.

"CBD is one of those main types of cannabinoids, it's one of the most well known ones along with THC. There are about 100 more cannabinoids in cannabis that are all very beneficial, for example: CBG, CBN,CBA,CBC. In full spectrum hemp oil you're getting the entourage effect of all these beneficial cannabinoids combined together," said Derek Thomas, VP of Business Development at Veritas Farms.

As for those products, Veritas has an array of items.

"We have of course your tinctures, capsules, salves and lotions, but we are also coming out with cool cake pops that you can have along with your morning coffee and your morning full spectrum hemp oil," said Thomas.

