Inside South Florida: Saving Money & Staying Safe at Home

With summer approaching your air conditioning bills are set to skyrocket. But Anthony Perera, President of Air Pros here in South Florida, says there are plenty of ways for you to maximize your savings.

"The first thing to do is get your unit checked. In the winter it doesn't get as much use. Now summer is coming and the heat is gonna rise. You wanna check your unit for cleanliness, make sure you're doing a coil check and drain line check. We offer a preventative maintenance program for all of our customers so it's two annual visits, we come out and do a full check which helps keeping your unit running as efficient as possible," said Perera.

Another concern for homeowners, and one you may not think of, is a dryer fire. To make sure you avoid one, here are some practical tips.

"Having your dryer vent cleaned once a year is super important because over the course of a year, the release of lint causes a backup and that with the heat can cause a fire. It's one of the main causes of fires in houses so we come out and we use the appropriate tools to do it," said Perera.

And if you live in an older homes or one in need of repairs, you may find yourself at risk of throat and lung infections from mold and bacteria in your central air handler system. Here’s how to prevent that health risk.

"We recommend putting a UV light in all your systems, having your ducts checked for cleanliness. We do a full duct cleaning as well, so we come out with a Rotobrush and we clean all the vents, then we spray them with a non-toxic biodegradable solution that's great for keeping things clean all year long," said Perera.

For more tips and to learn more about Air Pros, head to flairpros.com. And stay safe, and cool, as the weather heats up.