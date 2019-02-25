Inside South Florida: The Benefits of Chinese Medicine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ancient classical texts of Chinese medicine emphasize the important use of gems and stones for healing treatments.

Pre-existing health conditions can be cleared up, stress can be reduced, and hormones can be regulated. Doctor of Chinese and integrative medicine, Elizabeth Trattner tells us the benefits of Chinese medicine.

"Chinese medicine is a 5,000 year old system of medicine. It's not just acupuncture: its herbs, its supplements, its lifestyle, its dietary, its movement therapy, so its an encompassing of medicine that's outside of Western medicine," said Dr. Trattner.

Dr. Trattner spent the early part of her acupuncture career working for a plastic surgeon. After a couple years, she decided to stay away from modern day treatments for health conditions that can be treated with a variety of modalities from Chinese medicine, including acupuncture, herbs, and dietary counseling.

"Let's say people come in with acne, that acne is gonna be addressed two very different ways. If they were to go to a traditional Western dermatologist, which I still recommend, they are going to be treated very differently with Chinese medicine. Acne can be diagnosed from many different sources, so we are recognizing that acne by patterns, and then the gemstone facial, which is facial acupuncture and facial rejuvenation, helps make the face look as good as possible. It actually addresses the underlying constitution of where the acne is coming from, so we are targeting specific points on the face that will address these constitution of how the acne is made," said Dr. Trattner.

We’re showing you the gemstone acupuncture facial. Whether you’re 16 or 60, the facial promotes healthy skin.

"First it starts with an assessment of the skin from a Chinese and integrative medical perspective. I look at a patients history, and I make recommendations for what's good for their skin. It could be supplements, or it could be dietary changes. But, its about building beauty from the inside-out, because thats what's reflected in the health of our skin. After I have made a diagnosis and other recommendations we go to the table and begin cupping. Cupping has been used for 5,000 years and its basically like a reverse massage and it increases blood and lymph circulation," said Dr. Trattner.

Next up, the gua-sha.

"'Gua' is the name of the tool and 'sha' is the name of the rash. This is also a body therapy that helps with pain, it helps with your immune system, and is good if you're getting a cold. But when used on the face it can lift and sculpt the face tremendously," said Dr. Trattner.

After Dr. Trattner performs gua-sha with rose quartz gua-sha tools, she heads to the acupuncture portion of the facial. Facial acupuncture helps stimulate collagen and elastin, increase circulation and reduce wrinkles.

"Just recently we started to see some great studies that facial rolling increases facial dilation, which helps brighten and bring circulation to the face. If this is used after a period of time it increases lymphatic drainage, it helps the face glow more, and it has the lowest margin for damage," said Dr. Trattner.

To make an appointment with Dr. Trattner, you can find her at elizabethtrattner.com