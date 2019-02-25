Inside South Florida: This Week in South Florida 2/25-3/1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We kick things off with one of the biggest bands of all time. The Beach Boys bring their Now and Then tour to Hard Rock Live Wednesday night at 8. Between the 1960s and 2010s, the Beach Boys had over eighty songs chart worldwide, with four of them reaching number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They have sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling bands of all time and are listed at No. 12 on Rolling Stone’s 2004 list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." So check out the show and bring on the good vibrations.

Then on Friday, Pink’s coming out, and you know what that means.

Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour invades the BB&T Center at 8pm. The Grammy-winning artist has sold over 90 million records worldwide, which means she’s creeping up on the Beach Boys. If you’ve never seen her live, she puts on an incredible show. High energy, great theatrics, and of course, great songs. Expect to hear “Trouble,” “Raise Your Glass,” “So What,” “Who Knew” and many more.

And on Saturday night, something for all you country fans.

Willie Nelson’s “on the road again” as he brings his Willie Nelson and family tour to the Seminole Casino in Coconut Creek at 7 pm. He may be 85, but the guy is still doing his thing. Nelson is widely recognized as an American icon. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993, and he received the Kennedy Center Honors in 1998. He’s won 13 Grammys and 10 CMA Awards.