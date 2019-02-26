Cheap Seats: Panthers Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Florida Panthers currently sit right around 11th place in the Eastern Conference, but they’re just a handful of points out of the 8th and final playoff spot. And with four games this week, there’s a chance to make up ground.

Tonight the Panthers are in Arizona to take on the Coyotes. And while you’re watching that game, ponder this question: who would win in a fight, a panther or a coyote? Thursday night Florida heads to Vegas, baby, to battle the Golden Knights. Vegas is firmly entrenched as a playoff team in the west, too bad it’s such a boring place to live. Saturday the Panthers are home to face the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina is slightly ahead of Florida in the East, so this is a big one for the playoff race. And on Sunday, another home game, as the Ottawa Senators come to town. The Senators are in dead last in the east, so they should be a nice easy way to end the weekend.