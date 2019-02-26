Tech Tuesday: Samsung Opens Retail Stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samsung's latest move: a trio of retail stores the first of their kind in the United States. Usually, Samsung relied on partners to sell their products. A New York City location would only let you browse, but not buy. Here you can play and purchase. Samsung’s first three stores will be in Houston, Long Island, and the LA area. Yep, right across from an Apple store. Now, Samsung users have a place to go for help.

"We have the full array of Samsung technology here, we even have a 4D VR experience," said Joe Willerth of Samsung.

You put on a VR headset and choose from several adventures. Finally, Samsung fans now have a gathering place too.

Samsung is opening these stores on the same day they are introducing their Galaxy S10 handsets.