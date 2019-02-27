Inside South Florida: Share Your Dreams With The World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you feel like you’ve abandoned your dreams, or just lost sight of them, there’s a new app called DreamOWay. And it’s here to remind you, that you should always dare to dream.

"DreamOway is an authentic community designed to inspire, nurture and support dreamers achieve their dreams," said Justine Sinclair, Founder of DreamOway.

DreamOWay is a free app you can download on your iPhone or Android. From there, you shoot a video about your dream, upload it, and the DreamOway community watches it, and encourages you to see your dream through. Some dreams may require financial assistance. In those cases, members of the community can donate to your dream, and you, likewise, can donate to theirs. And if you spend time on the app now, you’ll certainly be inspired.

"Your dream is you, it's who you are and what you want to do, it's what makes you happy," said Sinclair.

To learn more about DreamOway go to DreamOway.com.