SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar

Kick off the weekend at the Florida Renaissance Festival in Deerfield Beach! For the fourth year in a row, the timeless festival has offered seven jam-packed themed weekends to ring in its 27th season. Join in on the fun with human powered rides, artisan craft shops and enough food and drink for a royal family to feast. For more information head to ren-fest.com.

On Saturday and Sunday head to the Las Olas Art Fair in Fort Lauderdale! You can expect to see paintings, sculptures and pottery from over 300 national artists for free! The only thing you may have to pay for is parking. The art fair is located between southeast 6th avenue and southeast 11th avenue. For more information head to artfestival.com.

Also on Saturday cheer on your Florida Panthers at the BB&T center as they host the Carolina Hurricanes. For tickets head to nhl.com.

For more events going down in South Florida, head to sflcw.com and click on the events tab.