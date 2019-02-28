Cheap Seats: Marlins Park Upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Opening day at Marlins Park is Thursday, March 28th against the Colorado Rockies. And if you go, or whenever you go to your first Marlins game this season, expect to see some new features at the ballpark. According to team president Chip Bowers, the team’s transforming its premium space into “The Club Presented By DEX Imaging.” It’ll be a first class lounge experience, with a Miami vibe, including occasional guest appearances by local DJ’s to set the stage.

And the club’s adding two new social areas, the “Center Field Zone” and the “Standing Room Only Social Section.” This will offer fans new vantage points and unique viewing experiences to watch the games, and you can flow freely between locations for varied perspectives of the field and game action. It all starts March 28th against the Rockies.