Experience the Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration! (ENTER TO WIN)

Drink, Dine and Discover at the Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration on Friday, March 15 at Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science. The evening features a progressive sequence of wines, spirits and craft beers from around the world, courtesy of beverage sponsor Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and tantalizing cuisine from over 40 of South Florida’s most renowned restaurants and caterers such as, Grateful Palate, Seasons 52, Shooters Waterfront, Susie’s Scrumptious Sweets, Spatch Peri-Peri Chicken, Township, Java and Jam, and YOLO. Guests will be delighted at every turn as they explore two floors of interactive Museum exhibits while sampling gourmet bites, wines, spirits and craft beer. Grand Tasting begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the ultra chic after party. For tickets call 954-713-0918 or go to www.modsevents.org.

All event proceeds benefit the Museum of Discovery and Science.