Foodie Fix: Valentino Cucina Italiana Revamps Menu

Welcome to Valentino Cucina Italiana in Fort Lauderdale, where you can find authentic Italian food.

The original eatery first opened in a near-by South Florida suburb in 1974, and re-opened in Fort Lauderdale in 2006, then moved to its current location at 620 South Federal Highway in 2012.

Valentino just launched its first menu since then, and the items will get your mouth watering.

"There is modern technique, but the components are traditional, because I believe that these components have worked for a long time for a reason. We just play with different presentations and techniques," said Giovanni Rocchio Owner and Chef of Valentino Cucina Italiana.

The new take on Valentino’s menu comes in response to an increased demand for quintessential Italian classics with chef/owner Giovanni’s touch.

One of my favorites: Giovanni’s handmade agnolotti carbonara dish.

"I'm going to work the dough to the correct thinness. We use a carbonara filling, it's made with egg yolks, pecorino cheese, black pepper, and a little bit of cream. Then we pinch the dough to make small pieces. The filling is so intense that one bite at a time, I think, is perfect. The sauce is made with combination of butter and water, then we drop the pasta in with a little bit more black pepper, then we add some asparagus and chives, and to top it off we add a little bit of pecorino spuma," said Rocchio.

Another new item: the veal medallion. Served with potato fondant and parmigiana panna cotta.

Growing up, Giovanni learned basic culinary skills through his father and traveling.

"I grew up in the restaurant business, I started in the back of the house with my father, and as I grew older I started to appreciate the kitchen more. When I was in my late 20s I decided to go to New York and Europe to advance my knowledge and from there I just fell in love with it," said Rocchio.

Valentino is open Monday-Saturday for dinner.

For more information, head to valentinocucinaitaliana.com