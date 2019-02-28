Super Teachers: Mrs. Iris Payan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Science meets cellphones in Dr. Iris Payan’s chemistry class at Hollywood Hills High School.

"Today, my students are investigating whether or not ionic or covalent compounds are more conductive. They are using wireless probes to get their measurement, and they are collecting their data on their cellphones through an app," said Payan.

Dr Payan has taught at Hollywood Hills for 20 years. Literally in this classroom. In fact she was teaching here before these kids were born. Still she keeps her lesson fresh, and her students think she’s pretty cool.

"What I think makes Dr. Payan such a great teacher is that she always explains things in a way so that we understand it," said 10th grader Juan Diego Rodriguez.

So give it up for Dr Iris Payan. She’s got all the solutions in her chemistry class. She’s this week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.

