‘For The Throne’ beer, Oreos released ahead of ‘Game of Thrones’ final season

COPPERSTOWN, N.Y. – With the final season of Game of Thrones debuting in just over a month, a brewery and America’s favorite cookie are releasing “For the Throne” themed treats.
Oreo confirmed earlier this week on Instagram that GoT themed cookies are happening. Unfortunately, they didn’t provide us with any information about their debut.
Instagram food blogger @candyhunting shared an image of what the GoT Oreo’s packaging may look like. The blogger said the cookies are just “normal Oreos in a redesigned package” and “are not exclusive to a particular store.”
Although there has not been an official release date, @candyhunting said the cookies will be out before the debut of the final season.
Game of Thrones Oreos! 😱 In a partnership nobody saw coming, new Game of Thrones Oreos will be out sometime before the debut of the final season on April 14. I really want to see these built up in the opening sequence. Winterfell, King's Landing, Oreo package, the Wall… Or maybe Daenerys munching on some Oreos while riding Drogon. And to preemptively answer some questions: Yes, these are legit. The image is from a very reputable source. No, these are just normal Oreos in a redesigned package. No, these are not exclusive to a particular store.
Meanwhile, Brewery Ommegang, located in New York state, is also celebrating the end of the show.
The brewery has released GoT themed beers season after season, but now they are releasing a new flavor, appropriately titled For The Throne, to accompany you at your final season premiere party.
*clink* We're thrilled to announce the next beer in our @Game of Thrones-inspired series, For The Throne. A strong golden ale co-fermented with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices, and bottle conditioned with Champagne yeast, For The Throne is a tribute to those who aspire to be the final occupant of the Iron Throne. For The Throne will be available at the brewery beginning Friday, March 8, and throughout the realm by the beginning of April in time for the return of Game of Thrones on Sunday, April 14. Read more about For The Throne on our website (link in bio). #ForTheThrone
The brewery said on social media the “delicate yet complex” blend was largely influenced by the HBO hit’s final season.
According to their website, For the Throne is their “tribute to the final occupant of the Iron Throne.”
The beer is also Ommegang’s first attempt at co-fermentation. The 9.5% ABV golden ale was created with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices and bottled conditioned with champagne yeast.
“For The Throne will be available at the brewery beginning Friday, March 8, and throughout the realm by the beginning of April,” the company announced on Instagram Wednesday.
The brewery says For the Throne is “an ale fit for royalty.”
HBO’s signature series will begin its final season on April 14. CNN reports that just six episodes remain of the program, although many installments of the eighth and final season are expected to run longer than an hour, as the producers endeavor to bring the TV version of George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy tale to a satisfying close.