Cheap Seats: Heat Schedule This Week

The Miami Heat are hanging around in the race for the Eastern Conference’s 8th and final playoff spot. And here’s what they’re up to this week.

Tonight the Heat are home, hosting the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 pm. Atlanta is having a dreadful year as they’re hovering around 20 games under 500. Look for the Heat to start the week with a “W.”

Wednesday Miami visits Charlotte to battle the Hornets at 7 pm. Charlotte is a few games ahead of Miami in the East so this a big one for playoff positioning.

Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town at 8 pm. Remember when I said Atlanta is bad? Cleveland is worse. They’re over 30 games under 500.

And on Sunday, the Heat host the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 pm. They’re, in fact, awesome. And if Miami sneaks into the playoffs, this could be a first round matchup.