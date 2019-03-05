Cheap Seats: Panthers Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Florida Panthers are playing some pretty good hockey these days as they try to fight their way into the playoff picture. Here’s who they’re facing this week.

The Panthers start things off in Pittsburgh tomorrow night to face off against the Penguins at 7:00 pm. Pittsburgh is about ten points ahead of the Panthers and one of the teams Florida will need to leapfrog to get into the postseason.

On Thursday, Florida travels to Boston to battle the Bruins at 7. Boston has been crushing nearly everyone in its path as the Bruins are one of the best teams in the NHL.

Friday, the Panthers return home as the Minnesota Wild come to town for a 7 pm start. Minnesota looks to be in pretty good playoff positioning in the West, so they’ll be a tough foe.

And Sunday, another home game against Florida, this time against the Detroit Red Wings at 5 pm. Detroit is having a down year, so this could be a good way for The Panthers to wrap up the week.