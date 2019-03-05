Tech Tuesday: A Look at What’s Happening in the Tech World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s what’s happening in the tech world.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 smartphone is quickly becoming the one to beat in 2019, so how does saving even more money on it sound? You can, if you take advantage of Samsung's education discount. The company is giving up to an extra 10 percent off it's latest phones, and even more off of it's previous models.

If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway, a new travel website can help.

It’s called Travelgam, and it specializes in helping you find cheap weekend flights. It’s super easy to use, just enter the airport you’re flying out of along with where you want to go, Travelgam will instantly show you a color coded map of the next 8 months, along with weekends highlighted from green to red. This way you can quickly get an idea of the cheapest weekend to travel somewhere.