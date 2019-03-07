Cheap Seats: Exercises You Can Do At Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're hitting the gym hard, but just can't fix those problem areas, fitness expert Heather Frey is here to help with exercises you can do at home. Starting with: triceps.

"One of the easiest and most inexpensive to hit the tricep is with a band. You can do so many moves with the band but this is very easy. In order to hit it, you want to take your arms and extend them over your head. You want your elbows near your ears, and then extend them all the way up," said Frey.

Alright, the arms are looking good, what about the abs?

Heather says to put your hands behind your head to support your neck, not to pull you up, picture your chest going straight up towards the ceiling, and lift.