Super Teachers: Ana Zuniga

High School is filled with great memories, and the group tasked with immortalizing those memories at Coral Gables Senior High School is Ana Zuniga's yearbook class, and today, they are on deadline.

"We are on final deadline for the yearbook, so they are all scrounging around getting some last minute interviews. The deadline is very important we cannot miss it, because if we miss it, it will affect our ship date," said Zuniga.

Mrs. Zuniga is not only beloved by her students, but the faculty adores her as well. In fact, she's an integral part of the overall success here at Coral Gables Senior High School.

"She is not only our academy leader for the communications academy, but she's also a part of the curriculum council. She does a lot for the development of the curriculum for our entire student body, and she's a part of the decision making process for our school," said the Principal of Coral Gables Senior High School, Adolfo Costa.

So give it up for Ana Zuniga, she's this week's super teacher, and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.

(Prizes provided by Universal Orlando Resort™)