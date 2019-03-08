Cheap Seats: Dolphins Potential Free Agent Targets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With NFL Free Agency starting next week, the Dolphins are hard at work identifying which players to target. Here are some potential options.

On the offensive line, the Fins may make a play for Broncos center Matt Paradis. He broke his fibula last season, so that’s something to consider, but he’s viewed as the top free agent center on the market. And he’s not been injury prone. In fact, he started every game for Denver from 2015-2017.

What about quarterback? If the Fins trade or release Ryan Tannehill, they may take a look at Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater didn’t play much in New Orleans last season, but he showed flashes last preseason with the Jets.

And on defense, Redskins linebacker Preston Smith is appealing. Most of the top free agent pass rushers have been franchised tag, but he hasn’t. He’s only 26 and racked up over 50 pressures and 20 run stops as a full-time starter last season.