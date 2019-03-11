Inside South Florida: So Flo Calendar

We start things off with some country music this Sunday night at the Pompano Beach Ampitheatre as two-time Grammy Award winner Travis Tritt helps send the weekend out in style. Seven of Tritt’s albums are certified platinum , and he’s had five number one hits on the Hot Country Song Charts and 15 additional top ten singles.
90’s Hard Rock Band Candlebox plays two shows next weekend at The Culture Room in Ft. Lauderdale, Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm. Candlebox has released six studio albums which have achieved multi-platinum, and gold certification and are best known for their two mega-hit songs, “Far Behind” and “You.”
Also next Saturday night, one of music’s all time legends is in town as the great Elton John plays the BB&T Center at 8 pm. And this may be your last chance to see him, because the tour is called “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.” Sir Elton has sold more than 300 million records. He’s had seven consecutive number one albums in the U.S. and nine number one singles. He’s won five Grammy awards, a Tony award and an Oscar.
And next Sunday, one more farewell tour in the same venue. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band bring their final tour to the BB&T Center at 8:00 pm. With a career spanning six decades, Seger has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012.