Inside South Florida: So Flo Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We start things off with some country music this Sunday night at the Pompano Beach Ampitheatre as two-time Grammy Award winner Travis Tritt helps send the weekend out in style. Seven of Tritt’s albums are certified platinum , and he’s had five number one hits on the Hot Country Song Charts and 15 additional top ten singles.

90’s Hard Rock Band Candlebox plays two shows next weekend at The Culture Room in Ft. Lauderdale, Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm. Candlebox has released six studio albums which have achieved multi-platinum, and gold certification and are best known for their two mega-hit songs, “Far Behind” and “You.”