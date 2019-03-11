Inside South Florida: The Balcony Celebrates Mardi Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bust out your beads! The Balcony is putting the party in Mardi Gras. All weekend The Balcony has Mardi Gras themed festivities for you and your friends to enjoy.

"Saturday we are doing a crew party and a parade up and down Las Olas, and we are trying to get as many crews together as possible and have a really big party here on Las Olas. Sunday we will continue the specials we have been running all week. We have five dollar hurricanes, eight dollar po boys, five dollar gumbo, and five dollar jambalaya," said Jon O'Neill, General Manager of The Balcony.

And of course, you must indulge in New Orleans themed food to make the weekend more authentic.

"For the weekend, our signature dish is the alligator and shrimp jambalaya, which we serve with fresh baked cornbread. We are also featuring gumbo and po boys as well," said Executive Chef Simon Porter.

"The alligator is very tender, we tenderize it here, we put a little bit of papaya juice on it and that tenderizes it. People really just think its chicken," said Porter.

And wash it all down with the signature Mardi Gras drink, the hurricane.

There will be plenty of live music all weekend, with a band on the first floor and a dj upstairs. Plus, Mardi Gras entertainers for extra ambiance.

For more information, head to thebalconylasolas.com