IHOP to celebrate ‘Free Pancake Day’ on Tuesday

It’s here!

On Tuesday, March 12, IHOP will be giving away pancakes for “Free Pancake Day.”

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at IHOPs across the country. Guests can visit the restaurant to order up a free short stack of Original Buttermilk pancakes while supplies last. The deal is dine-in only.

https://www.facebook.com/events/615931372162942/?ref=3&action_history=null&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARAhP6i4cGXgW7Ln8DaIgd11i2jEHRAPu72_O0OMgbAclQOkI7SwaoFnvowIbm7bx71DNHJSmh5as03SXJFMmPy2mxocNqSoeiymmQY2nj4V0Tp410r60oSBuq53twd2oDOoQZTeGSPeU3g7bNzhKfD3nLLyW37-CrRcoejogEsobpiOc2mvvTgA9gLQ3jD62aWYSPuCtn8e3Vu4XhmrbYqegHk7k9Lak879t6lTF95pqZbSDr0e6JQTHWdkmSY8TXU2cd5883O2nr6j&__tn__=-R

IHOP hopes that customers will also help support its featured charities dedicated to helping children battling illnesses – Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“Every year we look forward to kicking off our IHOP Free Pancake Day – Flip it Forward for Kids campaign because it combines the two things we love most – pancakes and helping our communities,” said Stephanie Peterson, Executive Director of Communications in a statement.

IHOP hopes customers enjoying the complementary stack will help them reach a $4 million fundraising goal.

Tuesday is that last day for customers to buy a $5 wall icon and receive a $5 coupon good with a purchase of $10 or more, dine-in only. Donations can also be added to restaurant tabs through the end of March.

Through April 14, the chain will also donate $1 from each sale of the new “Oreo Oh My Goodness” stack to charities.

The Oreo creation is the vision of 6-year-old Brody Simoncini, from Worcester, Massachusetts, who came up with the dish after IHOP invited kids treated at a Children’s Miracle Network hospital to submit their menu ideas.

See IHOP’s statement for rules and more information.