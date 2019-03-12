Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Broward Health Medical Center is where you’ll find our Nurse of The Month, Tresha Powell. And her passion for taking care of children has deep roots within her family.

"I became a nurse because I grew up in a family of health-care providers, and growing up, I witnessed how caring they were towards their patients and how their lives impacted them. My dad and sister are both nurses, and because of them, because of the passion they've portrayed, I wanted to be just like them, and I share that same passion for helping people," said Powell.

The babies in the NICU are typically born prematurely and many of them have health issues. For Tresha, doing her part to help the baby, and their parents, is incredibly rewarding.

For more about Tresha, and to nominate a nurse, watch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 pm.