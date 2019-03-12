Tech Tuesday: Weapon Detecting iPhone Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A concealed knife, hidden to the naked eye, but visible on screen, thanks to a high-tech iPhone case called Sword. It shows a lot of promise as a means of detection, perhaps even more powerful than a metal-detector wand.

At about 3500 dollars a unit, the case costs just a fraction of the price of standard detectors.

Also, security checkpoints don't need to be fixed places that you pass through, in the future, you will be able to wave Sword at a crowd and identify anything out of the ordinary. Even restaurants and schools can easily deploy the technology.

Sword says they have gotten over 80,000 preorders for their product, and they will donate one million dollars of their sales to schools.