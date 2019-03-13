SoFlo Scene: Entertainment Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are some great events in South Florida this week, starting with theatre as “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” plays the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center. It’s a modern musical masterpiece that tells the story of an vengeful and brutal barber who adds a special ingredient to a recipe that has all of London dying for their pies! It’s part melodrama, part murder and gloriously gruesome. The show runs this Thursday through April 7th.

In Broward, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday from 6pm to 2 am! The St. Patrick’s Day crawl starts at the Hideaway and ends at Sway Nightclub. Enjoy music, drinks and food all night long with your family and friends. For tickets and more information head to crawlwith.us/fortlauderdale/stpattys

