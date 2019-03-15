THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Wishing Wake A Fond Farewell

Posted 11:59 am, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:33AM, March 15, 2019

With Cameron Wake agreeing to a three year, 23 million dollar deal with the Tennessee Titans, let’s look back on his outstanding career with the Miami Dolphins, one that hopefully will one day culminate in a trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wake spent a decade in Miami, and was a mega star for the franchise, establishing himself as one of the premier defensive ends in the NFL. He made five pro bowls, was a first team All Pro in 2012, when he racked up 15 sacks, intercepted a pass and forced three fumbles, and was a second team All Pro three times. Wake’s 98 sacks ranks him 2nd all-time in club history behind Jason Taylor. He also racked up 360 total tackles and 22 forced fumbles in Miami and was a leader in the locker room for many years.

Thanks for the memories, Cam and good luck in Tennessee.

