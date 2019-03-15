Comic Connoisseur: The 2nd Avengers: Endgame Trailer is Released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the recent success of Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios seems like they are not slowing down. They dropped the second Avengers: Endgame trailer unannounced early Thursday morning and the internet blew up.

In this emotional trailer, we see the remaining of the Avengers that survived the snap try to gather themselves together.

We get surprising shots of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. Which means he got out of the Quantum realm.

We also catch a glimpse of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and it looks like his daughter survived the snap, Kate Bishop anyone? We also get shots of Hawkeye and Black Widow together.

The subtle touches of red in the black and white footage is a nice touch and it’s an ode to Marvel’s iconic red look.

Finally, we get a great shot of the two most powerful Avengers.

Thor and Captain Marvel might have some wonderful banter in this movie but what I'm most looking forward to is them fighting alongside each other.

So mark your calendars Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame hits South Florida theaters April 26th, 2019.

Check out the Avengers: Endgame trailer here!