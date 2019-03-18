Inside South Florida: Isaac Mizrahi Releases First Memoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of America’s most acclaimed designers just released his new memoir “I.M.”. Isaac Mizrahi made a special appearance at the Adolph and Rose Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton as part of his book tour.

"I tell people this all the time, I don't really have any other purpose in my life, I just really like to work," said Mizrahi.

"I.M." is filled with intimate details not only about the glitz and glamour of his fashion career, but also about his lifelong battles. Mizrahi says the book is dedicated to his mom.

"My mother is a major figure in the book, like literally, she's on every page of the book, I was worried that she might be reticent in someway, or maybe angry that I told some stories about her or about the family," said Mizrahi.

To find out more about the book and what his favorite fashion trend is, catch Inside South Florida, Saturday night at 7.