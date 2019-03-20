THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Feel The Heal

Posted 12:54 pm, March 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:52PM, March 20, 2019

Feel The Heal in Miami’s Upper East Side is an alternative treatment center for life changing services that help boost appearance and mood, without having to get plastic surgery. And its founder Daryn Herzfeld says she created Feel The Heal to truly help her customers.

"I started in 2001, we opened as a detox center doing alternative detoxing like ear candling, foot baths and it just grew, it just kept growing," said Herzfeld.

And if you’re considering treatment, Daryn wants you to know that at Feel The Heal you’re in good hands.

"I have a great relationship with all of my clients and I don't think there's many competitors out there that do what we do. We are the only detox and beauty center in Miami, we just have unique services that not a lot of people offer," said Herzfeld.

For more information follow them on Instagram at Feeltheheal and check out Feeltheheal.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.