THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Foodie Fix: Dine By The Water at DUNE in Fort Lauderdale

Posted 10:39 am, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15AM, March 21, 2019

Enjoy good food with a view at Dune in Fort Lauderdale. The eatery is located right by the water on North Ocean Boulevard and Northeast 23rd Street.

When you walk in, you’ll feel like you’re in a beach house. The room is filled with clean, neutral hues accented by pale ocean tones that frame the restaurants interiors.

When it comes to the menu, Dune brings flavors of the Napa Valley to South Florida.

"We take a lot of pride in our simplistic approach, we really love our seafood program, which is sourced sustainably and locally whenever possible. Not to forget our meats either, we have our state-of-the-art Josper, which builds a lot of flavors into the meat," said Edgar Beas Executive Chef at Dune.

To see what we cooked up in the kitchen, catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7 pm.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.