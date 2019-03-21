Super Teachers: Ms. Gent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Those are the sweet sounds of Disney brought to life in Leslie Gent's chorus and keyboard class at Miami Beach Senior High School, and her chorus students are preparing for a pretty big gig.

"My kids are working towards state competition, we already went to solo and ensemble and got superiors in both, so we get to go to states. We are going to be taking some contemporary songs, we are taking songs from "Moana" and "Try" by Pink," said Gent.

And we can't forget about the keyboard players, they deserve some love too.

"I teach keyboard one through four honors, and some of the ones come in and have never even seen a keyboard before, and then I get a lot of kids that are more advanced, so basically, I get a wide variety of levels in the class," said Gent.

To see why Ms. Gent's students love her, check out Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 pm.

