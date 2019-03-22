Cheap Seats: Welcome Ryan Fitzpatrick to Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Miami Dolphins have replaced one Ryan with another, as the well-traveled Ryan Fitzpatrick is the team’s new starting quarterback. Fitz has played for a lot of teams in his 14 year career. In fact, this is his 8th NFL team. Last season he played for Tampa Bay and became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards or more in three straight games.

In all, he has 29,357 passing yards, 190 touchdowns, 148 interceptions and a passer rating of 81.1.

Here’s a fun Ryan Fitzpatrick stat: as a Harvard graduate, he holds the record for the most career touchdown passes by an Ivy League quarterback.

Here’s another one: he’s the first NFL quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in a single game with five different teams.

Here’s hoping he can add to that stat with the Dolphins.