Inside South Florida: The Dylan Schopp Sunshine Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dylan Schopp Sunshine Foundation was created by the Schopp family in South Florida, after Dylan Schopp lost his life to suicide. And Dylan’s parents, David and Debbie, want to do as much as they can to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

"The focus of our foundation is suicide prevention, and assisting survivors like us. The foundation came about with the outpouring of support that my daughter, my wife, and I received after we lost Dylan. Everyone wanted to do something, we were in shock we didn't know what to do, but we knew we needed to do something, we needed to start a foundation. We needed to take this energy and do something with it. Our mission became what we were faced with, suicide, which is something no one ever wants to talk about," said David Schopp, Foundation Director of the Dylan Schopp Sunshine Foundation.

To learn more about the Sunshine Bruncheon and how you can make a difference, watch Inside South Florida this Saturday at 7 pm.