Super Teachers: Mr. Williams

In Brett Williams horticulture class at Western High School there’s plenty of planting and landscaping, but that’s only part of what the students do.

"Well, one of the biggest things that we do is we teach the FNGLA industry certification, and if they pass that they get two years of college for free. Some of the other things that we do here is the plasma cutting and welding. Around the campus, we maintain the whole front of the school, we do all of the landscaping, and that's just a few of the things we do around here," said Williams.

Not only is Mr. Williams a great teacher but he makes learning a whole lot of fun, and very interactive.

"He puts us in work settings that we may need to know for the future, its really a learning experience to be in his class," said Junior Anthony Petrillo.

