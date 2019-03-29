Comic Connoisseur: Disney Acquires Fox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week The Walt Disney company officially bought 21st Century Fox.

Disney officially has the rights to the movie and TV divisions of Fox, which include film rights to the "X-Men", "Fantastic Four", "Deadpool" and the "Avatar" franchise.

This deal officially means that the Fox superheroes are coming home to Marvel Studios!

Now, Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, have not revealed their phase 4 slate. So we don’t know if the "X-Men", "Deadpool" or "Fantastic 4" will have their films in that slate.

But rest assure they are coming.

Now the question is who will be first in getting their movie at Marvel Studios?

My guess is the "Fantastic Four".

In my opinion, the first two F4 films were great, but the second reboot was unnecessary. So we desperately need to get that film out of our heads.

We just have to get through "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spiderman: Far From Home" to see what route they are heading for Marvel Studios.