Cheap Seats: Florida Panthers Schedule This Week

Your Florida Panthers spent all last week on the road, this week, they get to enjoy some home cooking and the beautiful South Florida weather. The Panthers have three home games this week, all against Eastern Conference rivals.

Up first, a game tonight against the Washington Capitals. Washington is having a really solid season and they find themselves right in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff seedings. In fact they’ve got a chance to make a move over the next few weeks and climb up even higher.

On Thursday, the Islanders come to town and they have pretty much the same exact situation as the Capitals. They’re also right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race and looking to move up. Like the Caps, they’ll be hungry for a win here in South Florida.

And Saturday night, the New Jersey Devils come to town. At this point, it looks like they won’t be making the playoffs but they always play the Panthers tough.

Good week of rivalry games for your Florida Panthers.