Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Instagram account shatters world record

LONDON — Less than 48 hours after the new Instagram account for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went live, it’s already breaking records.
According to a tweet from the Guinness World Records, the royal couple earned one million followers in less than six hours.
Harry and Meghan have put @instagram in a spin with their new official account, gaining one million followers in just 5 hrs and 45 mins 👏⏱ https://t.co/manigokiw5
— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 3, 2019
Since the account was activated on Tuesday, the couple has gained 3.3 million followers.
The first post said, “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support and welcome to to @sussexroyal.”
The second post featured Prince Harry and his work to bring awareness to mental health.
Today The Duke of Sussex met with families, children and young adults at @Ymcaenglandandwales in South Ealing as a continuation of his dedicated work in the mental health space. “There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let’s keep normalising the conversation. Let’s keep reminding each other that it’s okay to not be okay, and to listen to each other. After all, how we think determines how we act, how we feel, and how we treat ourselves and those around us.” -The Duke of Sussex. It takes courage, strength and honesty, but talking through your mental health issues often becomes the key to dealing with them. Just like physical exercise, which we all know is good for us; we have to care for our minds as much as we do for our bodies. 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives. It is a part of all of us. Have an unashamed conversation on how you feel, be empowered to share your story and you will see you are not alone. For more information visit @heads_together. – 📷Royal Communications / PA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married back in May of 2018. They are expecting their first baby in Spring.
Will they use the new Instagram account to break the news when the baby arrives? You’ll have to hit follow and wait find out.