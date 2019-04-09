Cheap Seats: Marlins Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Full week of games for your Miami Marlins. Three at home and three on the road. Let’s start with road trip to Ohio.

The Marlins face the Reds today through Thursday. Last season the Reds lost 95 games. Their big offseason acquisition was Yasiel Puig. Last season for the Dodgers, Puig hit 23 home runs, drove in 63 runs and batted .267. He can be volatile in the clubhouse but he can also slug the baseball.

Then, the Marlins return home to take on division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, and of course, the big draw there, is Bryce Harper. The megastar signed with the Phillies in the offseason and this will be Marlins fans first chance to see him on his new team. Plus, there are a couple of fun giveaways at Marlins Park. Saturday night’s game is a bucket hat giveaway for the first 10,000 fans and Sunday the team is giving away kids’ sunglasses to the first 5,000 fans age 14 and under.