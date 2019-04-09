Inside South Florida: Beauty at Every Age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smart skincare is easier said than done, and coming up with the right regimen is even more of a challenge when you're dealing with the Miami heat and humidity. Whether your goal is to repair fine lines or repair past damage, each age group has it's own unique issues.

Before we get into specific age-group treatments, Dr. Deborah Longwill of the Miami Center for Dermatology emphasizes the important things you should be doing to protect your skin everyday.

"Men and women of every age should all be wearing sunscreen, have a titanium dioxide or zinc oxide, that's a physical barrier. Drink lots of water to hydrate your skin because your cells need lots of water, wear hats and glasses to keep your skin out of the sun as much as possible, and finally, just typically cleanse your skin everyday," said Longwill.

