Tech Tuesday: Save Big on Hotel Rooms

Dori Yona is co-founder of an app called Earny. It automatically tracks prices on items you buy from major retailers and helps you get a refund if there’s a drop.

"Our goal is to get consumers money back on every purchase or payment they make," said Yona.

Now they’re adding hotels to the mix, just book a refundable room and they’ll alert you about any better deal before check-in. One thing to know, for the price protection to work you have to allow Earny to access your email so they can look for reservations. Earny also has hotel rooms at exclusive members only rates, this 5 star Las Vegas hotel was more than half off.

"We don’t store any email credentials, we don’t look at personal emails of any sort," said Yona.

Another way to save big on hotel rooms is google one, if you have a paid subscription to their online storage plan you qualify for members only rates.

