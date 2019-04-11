Foodie Fix: Americanized Cuban Food at Colada in Fort Lauderdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If cooking with love is an important ingredient, imagine cooking with your true love!

Meet chef Alex and Cristina Recio of Colada in Fort Lauderdale. They've been together for 10 years, married for four, and opened this venture together.

"Colada is a fast-casual Cuban concept, so we own a traditional Cuban bakery in Hollywood called Miramar Bakery, so we took everything that we do over there and just presented it in a way that was more applicable to the more Americanized consumer," said co-owner of Colada, Alex Recio.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Colada is hosting an event Friday night called 'Havana Nights'. They’ll have an all you can eat Cuban pig roast buffet and live music. For tickets head to their Facebook page- Colada Cuban Cafe. And to see what we cooked up in the kitchen, catch Inside South Florida, Saturday night at 7.