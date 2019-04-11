Library issues hilarious correction after ‘snakes’ typo in ad for anti-prom event

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – A library in Pflugerville, Texas has been working to roll back teens’ expectations after an ad for their Anti Prom event was published recently with an intriguing typo.

“There will be no snakes at this Friday’s Anti Prom at the library,” the library posted on Facebook Monday. “There was a typo in a local paper that said we will have snakes. We will have snacks. Snacks is what we will have.”

A librarian told Buzzfeed that they started receiving inquires from high schoolers trying to verify if, indeed, there would be snakes at the anti-prom event.

The library traced the misinformation to the following ad that apparently ran in the Community Impact newspaper: “There will be a DJ, snakes and a photo booth.”

“I know it sounds weird — we are kind of forward thinking with our programming, so I figured that this one mistake might actually cause some real confusion in our community,” Rose Cobb, the library’s marketing specialist told the station. She said they did indeed receive several emails and messages at the desk about the event.

The Pflugerville Library wrote on Facebook:

Even we had to double check. We do some strange stuff here. This is how it went down this morning –

Monday Meeting: Did we agree to have snakes at the Anti Prom this Friday?

Amanda: ???

Amanda: I am like 90% certain that we are not having snakes this Friday. 😬

The Community Impact paper replied jokingly, “We sssincerely regret the error everyone. Clearly, we were just slithering through our day.”

Coincidentally, the Pflugerville Library will be having a snake-related event next month, Teen De-Stressing Day: Reptile Hangout.