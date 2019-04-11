Super Teachers: Mrs. Tejero From Everglades High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This isn’t drama club. It’s Reina Tejeros Latinos In Action class at Everglades High School and her students are learning valuable life skills.

"We're talking about problem solving. Right now they're working on skits to see with different scenarios, they can solve problems," said Mrs. Tejeros.

Mrs. Tejero is quite the busy lady. She teaches AP Language, AP Spanish Lit, Spanish 4 and 5, Latinos In Action and She also prepares students for the ACE Cambridge Spanish exam.

So give it up for Mrs. Tejero. She’s this week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.

(Prizes provided by Universal Orlando Resort™)

For the full feature, catch Inside South Florida Saturday night at 7.