THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Voluntary recall of Chewy Chips Ahoy for ‘unexpected solidified ingredient’

Posted 2:04 pm, April 16, 2019, by

EAST HANOVER, N.J. – Mondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13 oz. cookies, according to a release.

The recall stems from the discovery of an “unexpected solidified ingredient” found in some of the product and “potential adverse health effects” that have resulted.

Consumers should not eat products from packaging with the UPC code 0 44000 03223 4 or any of the following “best by” dates:

  • 07SEP2019
  • 08SEP2019
  • 14SEP2019
  • 15SEP2019

This recall is reportedly limited to the United States, and customers with questions are encouraged to reach out to Mondelēz Global LLC.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.