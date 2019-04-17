Inside South Florida: Walk Like MADD Ft. Lauderdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 9th annual Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash Ft. Lauderdale 5k takes place April 28th at Huizenga Plaza and the event's founder, Heather Geronemus says it's for a great cause.

"We're so excited to bring back sponsors and thousands of participants for a really meaningful day to raise money for MADD but really to bring the community together before tragedy occurs and unite everyone around a purpose of ending drunk driving," said Geronemus.

And it's an event you can bring your whole family to and even your pets.

"We have a kid zone sponsored by Memorial Hospital. We've got a community corner where other nonprofits can come and join us, sponsored by the Broward Sheriff's Foundation. It's just a really fun day with live music and really upbeat. I know the cause is sad and people like me have come to it for a sad reason but the purpose really is for everyone to come together to know that they can end drunk driving before more tragedy occurs," said Geronemus.

For more information head to walklikemadd.org.